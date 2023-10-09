WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/9/23

The CHI Health Center

Omaha, Nebraska

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre Segment

Seth Rollins: Omaha! Welcome To Monday Night Rollins. Oh, I got to tell you, Omaha, I’m feeling some type of the way tonight. And in case you didn’t know, adrenaline is a powerful thing because this past Saturday, Fastlane, Last Man Standing, Shinsuke Nakamura took me to my limit. There were times during that match I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get back up, but I did. And there were times during that match I didn’t know if I was going to be able to keep Shinsuke down, but I did. And I’ll tell you what, when that match was over and the crowd started to sing my song, I felt like I was on top of the world.

And then I went to the back, the adrenaline wore off and I was quickly reminded that my back is still very broken. And I want to level with you guys, being World Heavyweight Champion has been one of the great honors of my career. But I want you to know, I’m just getting started baby. I’m still going to be your fighting champion baby. I’ll take one anyone, at any time, any place. But, Omaha, I was wondering if just maybe, maybe we can go through one Monday Night Raw without me fighting for my life. No, man, we can still sing a little bit. Yeah! Oh, I love it. We celebrate a little, we dance a little, maybe have a couple of cold ones.

Yeah, you’re not here to party, aren’t you? You want a World Heavyweight Title Match, don’t you? I just wanted one night. But you know what? I don’t give a damn if I’m not at a hundred percent. I’m a fighting champion. I’ll take anyone, anytime, anywhere, just give me a minute to go back there and change.

Drew McIntyre: Seth, relax, the party is still on. You know as well as I do, eventually someone is going to jump you from behind, jump you in the parking lot, jump you in the back. I’m here to look you in the eye, man to man, and tell you that I want a world title match. Not only that, but I also want you as close to a hundred percent as possible. I was thinking, I don’t know, maybe Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for the World Title at Crown Jewel?

Seth Rollins: Hold on, wait a minute. So, you’re not out here to jump me? And you actually want me at a hundred percent? Look, I’m not used to my challengers conducting business this way, so I’m not really sure how to respond, Drew. You don’t mind if I get some help? Omaha, I got a question for you. How does this sound to you, Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins versus Drew McIntyre? Well, my friend, I guess we have a reason to party because you got yourself a title match. But, Drew, you don’t have to leave, man, the party is just getting started. You used to be in a band, you can sing a little bit, you know how to party, right?

Drew McIntyre: As much as I would love to buddy, I got some business to take care of in the back. But if anybody sees Drew McIntyre out tonight in Omaha, make sure you buy me a pint and a shot.

Damian Priest attacks Rollins from behind. McIntyre decides to leave Rollins high and dry. Priest drops Rollins with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Dominik Mysterio comes out with the Money In The Bank Briefcase. McIntyre stops Mysterio in his tracks. McIntyre HeadButts Mysterio. Rollins is throwing haymakers at Priest. Rollins clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Rollins stands tall in the ring to close the segment.

First Match: Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods vs. Ivar w/Valhalla In A Viking Rules Match

Ivar kicks Kofi in the face. Ivar sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Kofi is raining down haymakers. Kofi sends Ivar tumbling to the floor. Kofi with a Flying Plancha. Ivar kicks Kofi in the gut. Ivar whips Kofi into the shields that are placed on the apron. Kofi with a flying clothesline off the steel ring steps. Kofi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kofi pulls out a table from under the ring. Ivar with a toe kick. Ivar punches Kofi in the chest. Ivar with a Big Splash on the apron. Ivar poses for the crowd. Kofi dumps Ivar to the outside. Kofi with a Flying Splash onto Ivar’s back for a two count. Kofi has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kofi is choking Ivar with a flag. Kofi with an Avalanche Side Russian Leg Sweep. Ivar tries to hit Kofi with the flag. Kofi fires off a flurry of kicks. Ivar drives his knee into the midsection of Kofi. Kofi with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kofi dives over Ivar.

Kofi ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Kofi sends Ivar back first through one of the shields. Kofi drops Ivar with The SOS for a two count. Kofi blasts Ivar with The PK. Ivar scouted The New Day Boom Drop. Ivar hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Ivar with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Ivar drops Kofi with a Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kofi hits Ivar with one of the shields. Kofi is throwing haymakers at Ivar. Kofi sends Ivar crashing through the table on the floor. Valhalla with a Flying Clothesline off the announce table. Xavier Woods makes his way down to the ringside area. Woods sends Valhalla flying into the timekeeper’s area. Ivar with a Running Crossbody Block into the barricade. Kofi responds with The Spinning Heel Kick. Kofi with clubbing blows to Ivar’s back. Kofi rolls Ivar back into the ring. Kofi goes for The Trouble In Paradise, but Ivar counters with a Running Powerslam through the table in the corner. Ivar connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ivar via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Shinsuke Nakamura. Saxton wants to know how Nakamura felt about his performance at Fastlane? Nakamura had nothing to stay. Ricochet starts teeing off on Nakamura, he obviously wants revenge. Ricochet had to be held back by Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams.

– Back from commercial, Damian Priest is choking JD McDonagh in The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Balor tells McDonagh to keep his mouth shut. Rhea Ripley said that she talked to Adam Pearce and they’ll get their tag team title rematch next week. Ripley says McDonagh needs to prove himself by taking out Drew McIntyre.

Second Match: Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Jax with a running body block after the bell rings. Jax repeatedly slams Rodriguez’s head on the mat. Rodriguez with a gut punch. Rodriguez side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Rodriguez with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rodriguez is throwing haymakers at Jax. Jax shoves Rodriguez away from the corner. Rodriguez buries her shoulder into the midsection of Jax. Jax blocks The Bodyslam. Jax with clubbing blows to Rodriguez’s back. Jax sends Rodriguez shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jax drives Rodriguez back first into the ring apron. Jax whips Rodriguez into the barricade. Jax has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jax applies a waist lock. Rodriguez with three back elbow smashes. Jax with a Side Walk Slam. Jax with a Running Elbow Drop. Jax poses for the crowd.

Jax applies The Cobra Clutch. Rodriguez with more back elbow smashes. Rodriguez drives Jax into the ropes. Rodriguez drops Jax with The Big Boot. Jax fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jax with a Running Body Block. Jax whips Rodriguez across the ring. Jax hits The Samoan Drop. Jax drags Rodriguez to the corner. Jax goes for The Annihilator, but Rodriguez counters with a PowerBomb. Rhea Ripley dumps Rodriguez out of the ring which forces the disqualification. After the match, Ripley tees off on Jax. Ripley with a Roundhouse Kick. Rodriguez fires back with two short-arm clotheslines. Ripley HeadButts Rodriguez. Shayna Baszler goes after Jax. Ripley pulls Baszler off of Jax. Baszler with a Release German Suplex. Baszler drops Ripley with a Running Knee Strike.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez via Disqualification

– Adam Pearce made the Rollins/McIntyre match for Crown Jewel official. Rollins wants to know what’s McIntyre’s deal? McIntyre says that he’s trying to make sure that Rollins doesn’t have to deal with the same nonsense he had to deal with The Bloodline. Rollins says that McIntyre shouldn’t worry about The Judgment Day because they couldn’t get the World Title out of his hands, and neither can McIntyre.

– Jackie Redmond tries to catch with up Shayna Baszler. She doesn’t care whether it’s Nia Jax or Raquel Rodriguez, nobody will be standing in her way. Baszler also mentions that nobody attacks her from behind and gets away with it.

Michael Cole’s Interview With Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Michael Cole: Ladies and gentlemen, let’s give it up for the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Guys, how does it feel to be the champs?

Jey Uso: Man, what you mean how it feels, Cole? It’s turn up, right now. Hey, I’m a 2X Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. And my partner is Cody Rhodes, uce. YEET.

Michael Cole: I’ll tell you what. What an incredible moment this past Saturday night, I had goosebumps calling the match up. What an honor and privilege. Cody, you brought Jey Uso back to WWE. Now, less than two months later, you guys are the tag team champions. But, Cody, I would like to address something with you now. Where does this massive responsibility of defending the tag team championships all around the world, in front of the greatest fans on the planet, what does that do to your original goal when you came back to WWE and that is finishing the story? Now, we’ve all seen the documentary about it, right.

You and I have had very personal conversations about you finishing the story. Are you content with this? Are you content with defending the tag titles? Is this going to deter you from finishing the story? Or perhaps, you don’t want to take another crack at the WWE Championship because you failed the first time around. And again, no fault of your own, no fault of yours. But perhaps you’re scared of trying again because you’re going to let some people down.

Cody Rhodes: Michael, your right about one thing. Fastlane, what a moment it was. You’re right about the fact that I brought Jey Uso back. I saw somebody with all this talent on the shelf, absolutely not, I got him back to Monday Night Raw. And man, I’m just excited like everybody else to be an Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Michael Cole: Cody, that’s great, but I do want to get back to my question because all of us have been along with you for this ride of finishing the story. And you had an incredible year. You won the Royal Rumble. You made it to the main event of WrestleMania where you came this close to winning the WWE Championship, just like your dad did. So, my question to you is this, is that going to be your story?

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn makes their way down to the ring.

Sami Zayn: Okay, I haven’t heard that song in a minute, but that’s alright. Michael Cole, with all due respect to you, this obsession about finishing the story and there’s a story I would like to talk about for a moment, okay. A story about two guys, Jimmy and Jey Uso who held those Undisputed Tag Team Championships longer than any tag team in history. And then two guys named Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who came around and won those tag team championships in the main event of WrestleMania And now, look, I have no love lost for The Judgment Day, but they are one of the hottest things going and you two beat them for those Undisputed Tag Team Championships. So, as far as I’m concerned, this is the story that we’re talking about right now.

So, Cody, I’m not out here to take shots or anything like that. I came out here, face to face, to congratulate you on winning those, seriously. And, Jey, man, we’ve been through a lot. I know everything you’ve been through. I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I am happy for you that you won those tag team championships. And I really want you to know that I mean that. But this is the part where things get a little complicated and little messy, because I have to admit, there’s some mixed emotions here. While I do think you guys deserve those, while I think the world of both of you, I see the two of you standing there, holding those titles and I can’t help but feel that it should be us holding those titles. Like I said, man, mixed emotions here.

Kevin Owens: I don’t have mixed emotions. I am not happy at all to see you guys with those tag titles. I don’t care how hard you worked to do it. I want those titles back. And you know what I would love to do? I would love to look the both of you in the eyes right now and challenge you to a tag team title match, right here, tonight. Here’s the problem, I know if I do, you guys won’t accept because Jey Uso can’t handle the thought of losing those to us, twice.

Cody Rhodes: Hold up, hold up. We’re all friends here or at least I think we are. Kev, I think you’re wrong here because we do accept. We don’t need to wait. We can do it tonight on Monday Night Raw.

Third Match: Chad Gable w/The Alpha Academy vs. Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Get A Shot At The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura viciously attacks Ricochet on the stage. Ricochet side steps Reed into the turnbuckles. Gable and Ricochet immediately double team Reed in the corner. Reed with a Leaping Body Block to Ricochet. Reed goes for a Bodyslam, but Gable lands back on his feet. Reed blocks The German Suplex. Reed goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ricochet counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Ricochet with a Mid-Kick. Gable and Ricochet are lighting up Reed’s chest. Reed blocks the double irish whip. Reed launches Gable and Ricochet out of the ring. Ricochet with a Pump Knee Strike in mid-air. Gable with a Dragon Suplex into Reed on the floor. Reed regains control of the match during the commercial break. Reed is throwing haymakers at Gable. Gable applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Gable jumps on Reed’s back. Reed backs Gable into the turnbuckles. Reed with a Double Body Avalanche. Reed puts Gable and Ricochet on his shoulders. Reed with a Double Samoan Drop for a two count. Reed goes for a PowerBomb, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Ricochet chops Reed. Ricochet with a Handspring Back Elbow. Reed catches Ricochet in mid-air.

Ricochet side steps Reed into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with an Apron Enzuigiri. Ricochet with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ricochet fights out of the jackknife predicament. Gable goes for a Gory Bomb, but Ricochet counters with a Hurricanrana. Ricochet with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Ricochet with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Gable fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ricochet with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ricochet SuperKicks Reed. Gable with The German Suplex. Gable is fired up. Ricochet lands The SomerSault Plancha. Ricochet punches Gable. Ricochet goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Ricochet escapes the hold. Ricochet with a Running Pump Knee Strike to Gable. Ricochet ascends to the top turnbuckle. Gable goes for The Avalanche German Suplex, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Gable hits The Chaos Theory. Reed dumps Ricochet on top of Gable. Reed with a Running Senton Splash. Reed connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Becky Lynch. The Man is ready to go despite not being one hundred percent. She plugs her upcoming book that’s coming out in 2024. Becky knows that this is going to be the biggest match of Tegan Nox’s career, so she’s going to give her everything that she’s got. Xia Li wants a shot at The Man. Becky tells Xia that she’s not a hard person to find.

– Wade Barrett had a pre-recorded interview with DIY. Tommaso Ciampa talks about how this was seven years in the making. Gargano has been getting ready to come back for a while now and he wasn’t going to let Imperium take out Ciampa. This is DIY’s moment. Barrett asks DIY if we’ll see them as a tag team going forward. Imperium ambushes DIY in the locker room.

Fourth Match: Drew McIntyre vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McIntyre backs McDonagh into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. McDonagh slaps McIntyre in the chest. McDonagh ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. McDonagh with two knife edge chops. McIntyre starts running after McDonagh. McDonagh ducks another clothesline from McIntyre. McIntyre with a Back Body Drop. McIntyre with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. McIntyre gets distracted by Mysterio. McDonagh delivers the chop block.

McDonagh viciously attacks the left knee of McIntyre. McIntyre drops McDonagh with The Inside Out Lariat. McIntyre rolls McDonagh back into the ring. Mysterio drives McIntyre face first into the steel ring post. McDonagh blasts McIntyre with The PK. McDonagh with The Quebrada. McDonagh rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McDonagh HeadButts McIntyre. McDonagh with a Diving Double Knee Drop for a one count. McDonagh argues with the referee. McIntyre kicks Mysterio towards the announce table. McIntyre hits The Future Shock DDT. McIntyre connects with The Claymore to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

– Tegan Nox Vignette.

– Adam Pearce informs Ricochet that he’ll fight Shinsuke Nakamura In A Falls Count Anywhere Match on the Season Premiere of Raw next week. In the background you can see Drew McIntyre having a conversation with Rhea Ripley.

– Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell is trying to get a medical update on DIY. Rhea Ripley storms into the office and demands that LeRae and Hartwell leave. Ripley wants to have a match next week with Shayna Baszler.

Fifth Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tegan Nox For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Becky avoids a quick rollup from Nox. Nox sweeps out the legs of Becky. Rollup Exchange. Nox blocks The Manhandle Slam. Nox tells Becky to bring it. Becky drop steps into a side headlock. Becky with a side headlock takeover. Nox reverses the hold. Nox whips Becky across the ring. Nox drops Becky with a shoulder tackle. Nox taunts Becky. Becky drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Second Rollup Exchange. Becky with a shoulder tackle. Nox drops down on the canvas. Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Becky kicks Nox in the gut. Becky slams Nox’s head on all four corner pads. Becky side steps Nox into the turnbuckles. Nox blocks The Springboard Side Kick. Nox with a knee lift. Nox gives Becky the turnbuckle treatment. Nox with Two Running Uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Nox uppercuts the back of Becky’s neck for a two count. Becky kicks Nox in the gut. Becky gets Nox tied up in the ropes. Becky delivers her combination offense. Nox avoids The Guillotine Leg Drop.

Becky knocks Nox off the top turnbuckle. Becky with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Becky goes for a Flying Clothesline, but Nox ducks out of the way. Nox blasts Becky with The PK. Nox with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Nox rolls Becky back into the ring. Nox hooks the outside leg for a two count. Becky with forearm shivers. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Becky ducks a clothesline from Nox. Becky with two flying forearm smashes. Becky with The Bexploder for a two count. Becky with another Spinning Back Kick/Uppercut Combo in the ropes. Nox sends Becky face first into the canvas. Nox with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Becky avoids The Shiniest Wizard. Becky rolls Nox over for a two count. Nox blocks The Dis-Arm-Her. Becky with a Hip Toss. Becky applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Becky transitions into The Dis-Arm-Her. Nox drives Becky head first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Nox with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Becky launches Nox over the top rope. Nox with a Roundhouse Kick. Nox ascends to the top turnbuckle. Becky with a running forearm smash. Nox blocks The SuperPlex. Becky is raining down haymakers. Nox sweeps out the legs of Becky. Nox uppercuts the back of Becky’s neck. Nox gets Becky tied up in the tree of woe. Nox with another Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Nox applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Becky rolls Nox over for a two count. Nox denies The Manhandle Slam. Becky decks Nox with a back elbow smash. Becky kicks Nox in the chest. Becky with a Roundhouse Kick from the apron. Becky with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Nox reverses out of the irish whip from Becky. Nox with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Nox dives over Becky. Nox with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Becky goes for The Dis-Arm-Her, but Nox rolls her over for a two count. Becky makes Nox tap out to The Dis-Arm-Her. After the match, Becky shakes hands with Nox.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch via Submission

– Natalya, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are trying to give Tegan Nox some encouragement. Natalya tells Tegan Nox to stop beating herself up. Chelsea Green joins the conversation and warns Natalya to not interfere in any of her matches going forward or else she’ll have to deal with Piper Niven. Niven proceeds to challenge Natalya to a match.

– Sami Zayn prevents Jey Uso from getting into a brawl with Drew McIntyre.

– Ludwig Kaiser Vignette.

Sixth Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn For The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Chop Exchange. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Zayn with a flying double axe handle strike. Zayn repeatedly slams Rhodes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Zayn with a flying elbow strike for a one count. Rhodes backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. Jey tags himself in. Jey tells Zayn to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jey applies a side headlock. Zayn whips Jey across the ring. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn leapfrogs over Jey. Zayn with a straight right hand. Zayn with two knife edge chops. Jey answers with a drop down uppercut. Jey poses for the crowd. Zayn tags in Owens. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens backs Jey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Owens pie faces Jey. Rockers Punches. Owens with a double leg takedown. This brawl spills to the outside. Zayn shoves Rhodes. All hell starts breaking loose in Omaha. Owens punches Rhodes. Owens tells Jey to bring it. Owens knocks Jey off the apron. Owens tackles Jey over the announce table.

The referee is losing control of this match. Owes applies a rear chin lock. Jey with heavy bodyshots. Owens pulls Jey down to the mat. Owens with a Senton Splash for a two count. Owens mocks Jey. Owens stomps on Jey’s chest. Owens ascends to the top turnbuckle. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens and Jey are trading back and forth shots in the corner. Owens HeadButts Jey. Owens with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Owens is raining down haymakers. Haymaker Exchange. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Jey. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Jey lands back on his feet. SuperKick Exchange. Owens drops Jey with a Lariat. Jey answers with another SuperKick. Rhodes and Zayn are tagged in. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Zayn reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a running forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Zayn. Rhodes Powerslams Zayn. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter for a two count. Zayn blocks The CrossRhodes.

Zayn delivers The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Rhodes kicks Zayn in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Rhodes counters with The CrossRhodes for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Rhodes kicks Zayn in the gut. Rhodes goes for The Pedigree, but Zayn counters with a Back Body Drop. Jey and Owens are tagged in. Owens blocks The SuperKick. Jey blocks The Stunner. Second SuperKick Exchange. Jey falls into the cover for a two count. Owens avoids The Uso Splash. Owens nails Jey with The Stunner for a two count. Rhodes drags Jey out of the ring. Zayn lands The SomerSault Plancha. Owens rolls Jey back into the ring. Owens goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Jey gets his knees up in the air. Jey with Two SuperKicks. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes. Double SuperKick to Owens. Rhodes and Jey plants Owens with The Cody Cutter/1D Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, both teams have a very nice embrace. Owens hugs Jey as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso via Pinfall

