WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to tout the success of WrestleMania 38.

McMahon noted that the two-night WrestleMania event drew 13.3 million in-airing social media interactions, making it the second-most engaging WrestleMania of all-time. She also touted new partnership and programming deals, including the new “Pinned” pro wrestling drama.

McMahon included a quote from a 33 year old female wrestling fan who attended WrestleMania, who said, “This event hit all my emotions. I laughed, I cried, I cheered, I yelled until my voice was gone. I loved every second of this and it’s why I’ve loved WWE for over 20 years.”

You can see Stephanie's full letter below, along with the attached infographic:

Good morning, This past weekend, WrestleMania 38 emanated live across two nights from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history with 156,352 total fans. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history saw 13.3M in-airing social media interactions across both nights becoming the second most engaging WrestleMania of all time. Leading up to the event new partnership and programming announcements were made bringing WWE together with Fanatics in a long-term deal for e-commerce, licensed merchandise and collectibles, Snap’s Arcadia on two activations throughout the weekend, including the first sports brand to test a Shop Now call to action feature in an AR lens which linked users to the WWE Shop site, NBCU for a new scripted show about a fictional wrestling promotion, Pinned, and Blumhouse Television for a series The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon. I think this quote sums it up best… “This event hit all my emotions. I laughed, I cried, I cheered, I yelled until my voice was gone. I loved every second of this and it’s why I’ve loved WWE for over 20 years.” – Female, 33 years old What a privilege it is to be able to make an emotional, enduring connection with our fan base for generations. Thank you to our friends and partners around the world who made this success possible, please see below for more details. -Steph

