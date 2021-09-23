WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is home from the hospital.

As reported before, Graham was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix this past Sunday after dealing with some heart issues. His wife noted on his Facebook page how he had an irregular heartbeat, and fluid on his lungs.

In an update, Graham took to Facebook last night and revealed that he is back home. Graham said he’s been very weak since coming back home, and can barely lift a spoon of soup to his mouth. He called this most recent hospitalization a “very serious heart episode.”

Graham titled his post, “Steroid Damaged Heart”

Graham went on to write about how there has been talk of his heart damage being related to his past heavy and prolonged steroid use. He noted how when he was first diagnosed with Congestive Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation two years ago, doctors told him that his past steroid use was not related to his heart issues. He added that he asked two doctors the same question this past week and was told, “Absolutely not,” as his condition is one that millions of people around the United States are also dealing with.

You can read Graham’s full post below:

Steroid Damaged Heart Hello fans, I know many of you good folks out there have been following the information that my good and faithful friend, Mike has been posting on my FB. This information was given to him directly from my wife Valerie, that she had received directly from the two Mayo Clinic Hospital doctors that had been treating me for my heart condition. I appreciate all of your get well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I have been very weak since coming home from the hospital yesterday. My arms that could lift hundreds of pounds, can now barely lift a spoon of soup to his mouth. However, I shall overcome. Just like this photo of a mountain goat, living his life on the edge comfortably, I have done the same. Anyone know the name of the type of this mountain goat in this beautiful photo? In closing for now, I would like to say that I know there has been much talk that my past heavy and prolonged steroid use has caused my current heart damage. It is only natural to think this. BUT…………..two years ago when I was first diagnosed with this Congestive Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation by the Mayo Clinic doctors, they told me that my past use of steroids had nothing to do with my heart problems. Then, while I was just in for this very serious heart episode, I asked the two doctors treating me the same question. They said, ” Absolutely Not ” as what I have, millions of other people in the U.S. have as well. Peace, to one and all…Superstar Billy Graham

