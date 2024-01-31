Tama Tonga opens up about a difficult decision.

The OG Bullet Club member and former multi-time IWGP tag champion and NEVER Openweight Champion wrestled his final matchup with NJPW at the January 24th New Beginning tour This ended a run that began for Tonga back in 2010. During an interview with Midnight Wrestle & Kingdom he explained why he decided to leave Japan.

You know, I came here for the G1 for one month and I went home and my kids grew up too fast. I missed their birthdays, I miss so many things and as I’m getting older, I don’t wanna miss my kids growing up. I love Japan, but I love my wife and my kids and I wanna be there. I wanna be a part of their life growing up.

Tonga had a huge victory over Shingo Takagi at NJPW WrestleKingdom 18 at the beginning of the month. Back in 2016, he was set to sign with WWE but received a substantial offer increase from NJPW and remained with them instead.

