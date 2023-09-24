Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about The Undertaker, how Mark Calaway made the gimmick work, and more. Here are the highlights:

On The Undertaker:

“Well, I mean, I thought the gimmick was great, but it’s like, my respect for Undertaker came as I continued to watch him and realized what he could do. And it’s really hard to, you know, here’s a guy that’s like he’s supposed to be a dead man, right? Come back to life or whatever. So, he doesn’t move. He doesn’t move real fast. And that’s like trying to do high spots and slow motion. Oh, yeah, he did. Huge. Huge. That’s great. He’s great, man. Love the guy. Yeah, That’s another thing about Mark. He’s a good guy.”

On what made the gimmick successful:

“God only knows. Because. I don’t know. He just took that, and I have no idea. I mean, had he not done that, I’m just wondering what Callaway would be or what would have ever become a big wrestling star if it hadn’t been for the Undertaker gimmick?”

On whether The Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak should’ve ended:

“Personally, just because I know Mark and just how long and how much has been put into that. All the blood, sweat, and tears he put into it. You know, I didn’t think the streak would stop. I thought it should have kept going. My own personal opinion.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.