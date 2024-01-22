Tenille Dashwood hopes to land back in a wrestling company soon.

The former WWE star, who used to work as Emma, was cut by the company back in September, the second time she’s been cut in seven-years. During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, Dashwood admits that she misses wrestling and hints at showing up somewhere soon.

Lots of, like you said, exciting times now because anything is possible. So one thing I will say is, I miss wrestling. So I will be thinking on what the next steps are for that and where you might see me next.

Dashwood initially signed with WWE back in 2011 before being released in 2017. In that time off, Dashwood competed for ROH and IMPACT (now TNA) Wrestling before she returned to WWE in October 2022. Her latest release happened this past fall.

