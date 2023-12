AEW has started to announce matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which has the Holiday Bash theme.

Three Gold League bouts were officially announced for Dynamite during Friday’s Rampage episode. The matches include:

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

Continental Classic Gold League: Swerve Strickland vs. Rush

Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

More bouts will be announced during Collision.