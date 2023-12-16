During the ROH Final Battle Media Scrum, Tony Khan was questioned about the current situation regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery as AEW’s TV deal expires at the end of 2024.

It was reported this week that there was a long meeting on Monday at WBD headquarters involving TKO’s Mark Shapiro, WWE’s Nick Khan, Triple H, and WBD executive Bruce Campell regarding the possibility of WWE Raw moving to WBD.

“Ring of Honor, we haven’t had recently as many, but we’ve had really good conversations about AEW, even in recent days, I’ve had really good talks with Warner Brothers Discovery. We’ve been with them for several years, it’s a really exciting time for AEW,” Khan stated.

Khan added that they have a strong relationship, and everyone has to do their due diligence.

“We’re performing incredibly well for Warners Brothers Discovery and we’re a very strong relationship. With media rights and all the things coming up, everyone has to do their due diligence. It’s just part of the TV business. Where we stand, we stand in a position for AEW to have a huge growth year in 2024. There are a lot of really exciting things happening that I know Warner Brothers is excited about, that we’ve talked about.” “It’s a great relationship and it’s going very very well for us and part of the TV business, for both sides, is doing their due diligence and that’s just a part of sports and television, really. Being part of the NFL and Premier League, I’ve seen that process play out with certainly different TV networks looking at different sports and the sports looking at different TV networks. I’ve been part of this multiple times in the NFL.”

