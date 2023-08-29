The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line in a Steel City Street Fight at WWE Payback.

The Judgment Day has feuded with several of RAW’s top Superstars for a few months, and now it’s been announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback. Since Payback is being held in Pittsburgh, this will be a Steel City Street Fight.

Payback will mark the third televised match between these two teams. The May 15 RAW saw Priest and Balor defeat Zayn and Owens in non-title action, while Priest and Balor also defeated Owens and Zayn in another non-title match on the August 21 RAW, but by DQ. The May match saw The Judgment Day win after interference by Imperium, and last week’s match ended when JD McDonagh tossed Priest’s Money In the Bank briefcase into the ring, but Owens intercepted it and the referee saw him use it on Balor for the DQ. The finish led to Owens, Zayn and Cody Rhodes defeating Balor, Priest and Mysterio in six-man action to close the show.

This will be the sixth televised title defense for Owens and Zayn since winning the straps from The Usos during Night One of WrestleMania 39 back on April 1. Their televised title defenses include the following – over The Usos on the April 28 SmackDown; over Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Night of Champions on May 27; over Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on the June 12 RAW; over Pretty Deadly on the June 30 SmackDown; over Priest and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio on the July 17 RAW.

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled for this coming Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews Cody Rhodes

LA Knight vs. The Miz

