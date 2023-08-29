The opening two matches have been revealed for the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational, which will begin on this week’s NXT show.

WWE has confirmed that the eight-man tournament will kick off this week with Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey in a battle of Group A wrestlers, and Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey in the first Group B match-up.

As noted, the Round Robin-style tournament will wrap up with the finals on the September 26 No Mercy go-home edition of NXT, featuring Butch or Dempsey or Axiom or Tyler Bate vs. Frazer or Coffey or Duke Hudson or Akira Tozawa. The winner of the Invitational will earn a shot at Noam Dar and his NXT Heritage Cup at No Mercy on Saturday, September 30.

Below is the announced line-up for the Invitational:

GROUP A

* Tyler Bate, representing England

* Butch, representing England

* Charlie Dempsey, representing the United States

* Axiom, representing Spain

GROUP B

* Joe Coffey, representing Scotland

* Duke Hudson, representing Australia

* Nathan Frazer, representing Jersey in the Channel Islands

* Akira Tozawa, representing Japan

For those who missed it, the following rules were announced for the tournament:

* Two groups with 4 Superstars in each group will compete in a Round Robin-style tournament

* Matches will have a 12-minute time limit

* A pinfall or a submission victory earns 2 points, a draw earns 1 point

* The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B on the September 26 go-home episode, then the winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar on Saturday, September 30 at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Bakersfield, CA

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate (match status up in the air)

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Steel Cage match. If The Creeds win, they will be reinstated to NXT

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title shot

* The eight-man NXT Global Heritage Invitational tournament will begin to determine the finals on September 26. The finals that night will crown the new #1 contender to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar for a match at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 30. The first two matches for this week are Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

