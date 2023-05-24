As we’ve noted, AEW President Tony Khan is set to appear on tonight’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite to announce the location of the AEW Collision premiere scheduled for Saturday, June 17.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that tonight’s Dynamite will see AEW announce the United Center in Chicago as the location of the Collision premiere, as expected.

The United Center has been rumored for weeks, but it was reported that back-up locations had been discussed, including Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, amid rumors on Punk’s issues with AEW. Now AEW has finalized the location, and word is that both sides expect Punk to work the Collision premiere.

In regards to the rumors on heat between Punk and AEW, this new report notes that there were issues this past week but they were said to be “greatly overblown.” The two sides have been speaking regularly since the blow-up that led to Punk being pulled from the initial Collision announcement last week. For those who missed it, you can click here for an earlier report on the Punk – AEW rumors from this week.

There’s no word yet on if the Collision premiere is still being titled “The Second Coming,” which is related to the premiere episode of AEW Rampage on August 21, 2021, which was billed as “The First Dance” for Punk’s AEW debut. The Rampage premiere also took place at the United Center in Punk’s hometown.

