AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is determined to get “ruthless” with AEW Rampage.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said he’s “going back to his ruthless roots” when it comes to this week’s Rampage episode on TNT, promising that it will be a “stacked-up show.”

Last week’s AEW Rampage had some competition in the form of ROH Supercard of Honor XV and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and the show drew just 456,000 viewers, which is up 7.29% from the previous week, which drew 425,000 viewers for a record low audience in the normal timeslot.

Friday’s AEW Rampage will be taped later tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, after Dynamite goes off the air.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us later on for live Dynamite coverage and spoilers from the Rampage taping.

