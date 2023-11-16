AEW President Tony Khan took part in the usual pre-pay-per-view media conference call for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

During the call, Khan was asked about whether or not he views AEW World & ROH Tag-Team Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman as an ambassador for AEW. He mentioned in his response that he feels MJF is truly the face of All Elite Wrestling in many ways, and the prime example of a homegrown AEW star.

When asked about the storyline where Hangman Page’s home was invaded by Swerve Strickland, setting up the Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear, Khan was asked about why he didn’t suspend The Mogul Embassy leader.

He noted that “it wasn’t his place” to suspend him, rather that it should be up to the authorities to reprimand him from a legal sense and that his only interest is to see it play out in the ring.

With AEW running the Los Angeles market, Khan also mentioned that the company is hoping to feature a lot of lucha libre stars.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Saturday for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com)