Top Dolla is back in the game.

The former WWE superstar was released by the company in September, and was under a 90-day non-compete clause, along with the other talents that were cut that day. The non-compete ended this morning, which means each of the stars were able to explore free agency.

Top Dolla took advantage of his newfound opportunities and popped up at today’s GCW Holiday special event. He attacked former AEW star, Joey Janela.

@AJFrancis410 has arrived at #GCWHoliday to attack Joey Janela and let him know he's a bad man! LIVE ONLY on #TrillerTVplus ➡️ https://t.co/nvDKNilpzz pic.twitter.com/oEjv0sNuKm — TrillerTV powered by FITE (@FiteTV) December 22, 2023

Top Dolla will clash with Janela at GCW Look At Me on January 26th.