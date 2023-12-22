The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) are remaining with TNA (fka IMPACT).
The former tag team champions have re-signed and will be remaining with the promotion for the foreseeable future. Details of their new contracts have not been disclosed.
BREAKING: As revealed on #IMPACTonAXSTV, The Rascalz have re-signed with TNA Wrestling! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz pic.twitter.com/tHWiHPSLGh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 22, 2023
The Rascalz join Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers as stars who have re-upped with TNA. Along with the re-signings, TNA has added Dani Luna and announcer Jade Chung to its roster. Scott D’Amore has also teased a massive signing that will be revealed at Hard To Kill next month.