The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) are remaining with TNA (fka IMPACT).

The former tag team champions have re-signed and will be remaining with the promotion for the foreseeable future. Details of their new contracts have not been disclosed.

The Rascalz join Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers as stars who have re-upped with TNA. Along with the re-signings, TNA has added Dani Luna and announcer Jade Chung to its roster. Scott D’Amore has also teased a massive signing that will be revealed at Hard To Kill next month.