An update on the Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).

According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions are expected back on television soon. The report states that the duo is going to be working the SmackDown brand going forward.

AoP was actually re-signed over a year and a half ago, and started appearing at the WWE Performance Center in the summer of 2022. Obviously, creative plans for them had not been made during that time. The legendary Paul Ellering is going to join them as well.