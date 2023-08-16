Several matches and a segment have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Heatwave special, which will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Heatwave will be headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Wes Lee. This week’s go-home show saw Lee defeat Dijak to become the new #1 contender to Hayes.

The NXT Heritage Cup will also be on the line at Heatwave as Nathan Frazer defends against Noam Dar. No other title matches have been announced as of this writing, but NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has announced that she will be appearing.

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will also be in action next week, but they will not be defending. Mysterio and Ripley are set to go against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria in mixed tag team action.

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner was also announced for Heatwave, along with Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams.

Below is the updated card for next week’s NXT Heatwave episode:

NXT Title Match

Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer (c)

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

