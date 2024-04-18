A top NJPW star is injured.

The company issued a press release today revealing that YOH has sustained a dislocated left shoulder and will not be able to compete in this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which begins on May 11th in Chiba. A replacement is expected to be announced at a later date. Full details are below.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

During a match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis, YOH sustained an injury that necessitated the match being stopped. YOH went on to have a full medical assessment, and it has been determined that YOH sustained a dislocated left shoulder as well as damage to the shoulder labrum.

As a result of his injury, YOH will not compete in Best of the Super Jr. 31, beginning May 11 in Chiba. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing YOH wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. A replacement for YOH in the tournament will be announced at a later date.

NJPW joins fans in wishing YOH a full and fast recovery.