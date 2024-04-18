As noted, AEW star Ruby Soho announced on yesterday’s AEW Rampage taping that she was pregnant with Angelo Parker’s baby. The duo have been in an on-screen relationship for the past few months, with this latest revelation an added layer to the story.

According to Fightful Select, Soho is indeed pregnant with Parker’s child as the two are a couple in real-life and they were able to add this to their on-screen personas, who have been feuding with Saraya and her brother Zak Knight. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish them a congratulations.

