A big addition to the AEW Fight Forever video game.

AEW Games announced today on social media that Samoa Joe will be added to Fight Forever as a DLC on May 8th. Joe is the current AEW World Champion and has held the title since Worlds End in December.

Destruction, devastation, chaos. Are you prepared for war? Season 4 is almost upon us and you can step into the ring with #AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on May 8th with the World War Joe DLC!#AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/rBz9wjAokJ — AEW Games (@AEWGames) April 18, 2024

Joe will be defending the AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland this Sunday at Dynasty.

Aside from Joe, Fight Forever has added Claudio Castagnoli, Swerve Strickland, HOOK, Danhausen, Matt Hardy, Keith Lee, The Bunny, and many more as DLCs since Fight Forever dropped almost one year ago. You can play Fight Forever on Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.