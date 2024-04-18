A huge update on WWE’s biggest show of the year.

WWE President Nick Khan was one of the many speakers at the Sports Business Journal’s World Congress of Sports event this past Wednesday. During his appearance, Khan revealed that WWE is not ready to reveal the location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025 just yet, but that Las Vegas was being considered. WWE has had success running shows in Vegas in the past, with SummerSlam 2021 taking place from the still new Allegiant Stadium.

This year’s WrestleMania 40 (XL) took place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is now considered the most successful WrestleMania of all-time. WWE broke multiple records at Mania 40 including gate, merchandise, sponsorship, social media views, and more. .

