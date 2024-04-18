One of the big celebrity appearances at WWE WrestleMania XL was retired NFL superstar Jason Kelce, who alongside Lane Johnson, helped Rey Myserio and Andrade El Idolo win a tag team matchup at the Showcase of the Immortals against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Kelce spoke about his Mania experience during the latest edition of his New Heights Podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce. He reveals that he didn’t really know what he was doing on the show until hours before.

Jason: We knew we were going to be involved with the masks, but we didn’t really find out the full extent until like two hours before the show. There was a backstage area where you figure things out. Travis: So it’s like a New Heights production. You just find out five minutes before you go out there what’s going on. Jason: Pretty much, yeah. Travis: The whole time, I thought we were behind the eight ball, but it looks like we’re spot on with the best productions in the world. Jason: We knew we were on Rey’s team, which they didn’t have to tell us that. From there, it was operation get it done.

You can check out the full New Heights podcast below.