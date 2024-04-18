Triple H talks the future of WWE’s flagship program, Raw.

The red-brand continues to air on the USA Network, but will be moving to Netflix in January 2025 and remain on the streaming giant for a minimum of five years. The Game, who now serves as the company’s Chief Content Officer, spoke about this big achievement during the Sports Business Journal’s Congress Of Sports event. He says that 95% or more of the WWE audience always follows the company when it moves stations and that he’s confident the same thing will happen for the Netflix move.

That’s where the world’s going. It’s easy for our fan base. We have a long history of changing locations and a massive amount of our people, like 95% of our audience just completely comes with us. I think this will be no different.

While Raw will be on Netflix, WWE SmackDown will be going to the USA network after a major deal was struck with NBCUniversal. Elsewhere at the Sports Business Journal’s Congress Of Sports event, Triple H spoke about his experience working with The Rock for WrestleMania XL. You can read about that here.