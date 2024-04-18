Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke at the World Congress of Sports convention on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

During his appearance, the WWE Chief Content Officer spoke at length about working with fellow TKO Group executive and WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson behind-the-scenes during the build-up to WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how invested The Rock was in making WrestleMania XL an amazing ride for the fans: “I can only imagine what’s next for The Rock. He’s got his hands in just about everything. We were thrilled to have Rock being involved. When you can have the biggest star on the globe, arguably, want to be a part of what we do, and in a meaningful way, and want to do it in a way where he’s not just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’ll come in, tell me what to do, I’ll go do this.’ Like, all of his resources, all of his brain power, all of his creative, all of those things, his branding, everything. ‘I want to invest in this and make it this amazing ride for our fans.’ It doesn’t get any better than that. So his coming in, just across the board, if you would have told me in the beginning of the conversations we were going to get the ‘Final Boss’ heel version of The Rock, I would have said you’re crazy. But that’s his level of commitment. He goes off, makes a few movies now, but as he said a week ago, he’ll be back. And it’ll be a hell of a ride when he comes back.”

On how it was a blast to work with The Rock behind-the-scenes and how he has wrestling in his DNA: “[Rock] does this thing where he comes out where he gets goosebumps and he hits his arms to show the camera the goosebumps on him. And he and I have joked about that for years. There is nothing else – like, he doesn’t finish a scene making a film and get goosebumps all over him. He doesn’t watch the movie when it comes out and get goosebumps all over him, I’d highly doubt it. When you’re standing in a ring at WrestleMania, 75,000+ fans going absolutely insane, you get goosebumps all over you. And it’s the adrenaline rush, it is in his DNA, it’s who he is as a human being. He just absolutely loves it. And you can see it in his passion for it. He might be going in a million different directions, but the second he steps into our world, he’s all in on us. And it’s been – I was fortunate enough to work with him all through the 90s, the 2000s, everything. It was a blast to get back together and creatively to do this together. I had a great time,”