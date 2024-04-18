Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker announced some exciting news on Wednesday night.

At the AEW taping in Indianapolis, Indiana this week, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Soho made the announcement in a segment with Parker that was taped last night to air on Saturday’s AEW Rampage episode.

As noted, AEW Rampage will air live this week on Saturday, April 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on TNT following a live AEW Collision show, but it appears that the promotion taped the Soho-Parker segment for the live episode.

Soho was last in action on AEW Rampage, taped February 7 in a tag team match where she left Saraya on her own in a contest against Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander.

Since then, she has been in a rivalry with her former Outcasts friend that has included the introduction of Saraya’s brother Zak Knight.