A number of updates were made to future AEW lineups on Wednesday night.

During this week’s AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, new matches were announced for Sunday’s pay-per-view, Saturday’s “go-home” installment of AEW Collision and next week’s AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s AEW Collision on Saturday night, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher will take on Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli in a Bunkhouse Brawl, the Elite trio of The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada will take on FTR and PAC in Trios action, The Gunns will collide with The Acclaimed in tag-team action and on the special 4/20 episode of the show, Rob Van Dam will appear.

Added to AEW Dynasty 2024 this coming Sunday night is Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for the FTW Championship and a Trios bout pitting The Bang Bang Gang of Jay White & The Gunns against the popular three-man team of The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn in a “Winner Take All” title tilt.

Finally, it was announced that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will make his AEW Dynamite in-ring return on next Wednesday’s post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of the show in Jacksonville, FL., as he takes on Powerhouse Hobbs.