A new member has been added to the AEW broadcast team.

On Wednesday night, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Carlos Cabrera has become “#AllElite.”

The former longtime WWE Spanish play-by-play announcer and AAA and AEW employee is now offically part of the AEW commentary team, as announced by the AEW boss-man himself on social media.

“Welcome to the AEW commentary team tonight on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite,” Khan wrote on X. “Carlos Cabrera is All Elite!”