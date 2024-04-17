The go-home Dynamite to Dynasty is here!

Trios Match: Pac, Penta el Zero Miedo, & Daniel Garcia vs. The Elite

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Brody King

AEW Dynamite 4/17/24

Live from the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana!

Wild Thing! Moxley is here!

Moxley’s tired of hearing what he can and can’t do. Kiss his ass and watch him. For years Moxley was told that he would never hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and he’s here to prove that when you keep going longer than anyone thinks you can, you can do anything… just like AEW.

That brings Moxley to Don Callis. Don Callis is a creep, but he’s got talented people in his little stable. If you put a target on Danielson’s back, just like the Callis Family did, then you might as well put a target on Moxley’s too. Let’s get violent.

Moxley challenges Will Hobbs next week on Dynamite. There are a lot of great wrestlers in the world, but there is only one Jon Moxley.

Merecedes Mone says she can’t wait to pay back that beeee who attacked her last week. Lights off, eh? That sounds like Julia Hart. Maybe it’s someone that wants Merecedes to think it’s Julia? Either way, there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone.

Willow is shown on the tron, being tended to by officials as she was jumped in the back. Adam Copeland is here for his match, but the lights go out and Brody King attacks him from behind. King beats Copeland all over the ringside area and then gets crushed with a crossbody block into the LED board!

Match #1. Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

Referee Aubrey Edwards begrudgingly starts the match… and here we go. King beats on Copeland as we go to PIP almost immediately. Catapult under the bottom rope by King. King sets up Copeland on the top rope but Copeland throws him off and comes off with a flying clothesline. Running big boot in the corner by Copeland and the Impaler DDT! Copeland gets the two count. Flipping neckbreaker by Copeland and he’s looking for the spear! King catches him with a huge lariat and Julia loves it. King sets up Copeland in the corner and CANNONBALLLLL but Copeland moves! Julia tries to help King up and here’s Willow with her shoulder bandaged up. King tries a powerbomb but Willow tags the boot. Crossbody by Willow to King and a spear by Copeland! Willow with a huge cannonball in the corner to King! Julia slinks in the ring and cracks Willow in the side of the head with the chain. Copeland takes Ming over the top with a clothesline but Hartless is locked in and Willow is out.

Winners: Brody King & Julia Hart

Rating: **1/4. More of an angle than a match but it definitely did it’s job and Copeland is just in there having fun with everyone. Crowd was hot for it and a perfect lead-in to the PPV this weekend.

Merecedes makes the save after the match, chair in hand. Mercedes and Willow stare each other down as Hart and King head to the back.

Renee is in the back with Samoa Joe. Joe used to view Swerve as a worth adversary, but now he’s more of a nuisance. Swerve is someone that keeps standing up when he gets knocked down, and he’s more of a punching bag than a champion. Unfortunately, Swerve is a choke artist but at Dynasty, Joe is going to choke him out instead.

A video package for the Bucks vs. FTR is, well, starting to be shown but the Bucks are with TK and Okada in the back and they decide to cut the package, and get right to the match.

Match #2. Trios Match: The Elite vs. Pac, Penta el Zero Miedo, & Daniel Garcia

Pac starts and it’s a moonsault/leg drop combo by Pac and Penta to Matt Enziguiri to Matthew on the apron but Okada blindsides Penta. Garcia gets the tag and it’s a big clothesline in the corner to Matthew and mounted punches… before humping the face in the corner. Okada trips Garcia up but Garcia fights off Nicholas and Okada on the outside. PK off the apron by Matthew. The Elite are in control throughout the break as Nicholas hits a running knee in the corner. Apparently Matthew has taken the microphone and he’s doing PBP for the match on the outside. Matthew gets in the ring and gets back suplexed by Garcia. Pac makes the hot tag and cleans house with flying back elbows. German suplex to Matthew. To Nicholas. Double dropkick off the top by Pac. Orihara moonsault to the floor by Pac to the Bucks, as he calls Okada in the ring. Nicholas attacks from behind and it’s the triple team superkick/dropkick in the corner by the Elite. Air Raid Crash neckbreaker by Okada gets two. Penta gets the hot tag and a big crossbody to Okada. Slingblade to Matthew. To Nicholas. Made in Japan to Okada! One, two, no! Nicholas breaks it up. Cazedora by Penta into a double Northern Lights by the Bucks. Superkick to Nicholas. Neckbreaker by Garcia. Outside-in cutter by Pac to Matthew. Pac and Okada now trade heavy elbows in the middle of the ring. Pac drills Okada with a superkick before heading up top but Matthews trips the legs out and Pac lands hard. Garcia gets the hot tag and fires some elbows into Okada but eats a dropkick. Garcia escapes a tombstones and jackknifes Okada for two. NOW the tombstone by Okada to Garcia. Tombstone to Penta! Okada looks for the Rainmaker, but it’s a double superkick by the Bucks first, and THEN the Rainmaker! One, two, three.

Winners: The Elite

Rating: ***1/4. Crowd made this one even better than it was. Really just another showcase for The Elite here, but Pac and company did get some good offense in.

BTE Trigger to Garcia after the match. Now the Bucks get a ladder, and body slam Garcia on it. The Bucks put Garcia in the ladder and close it as Nicholas goes up top, but Pac makes the save with the hammer!

Chris Jericho joins Taz and Hook in the ring. Jericho thanks Taz for trying to facilitate this, but Shibata was collateral damage last week. Jericho says he’s helped everyone in AEW and lists Moxley, MJF, Ospreay, etc. Jericho says he wants he and Hook to get to the top of wizard mountain together, so they can both breathe the rarified air together. Are ya ready to sit under the brilliant branches of the learning tree, Hook?

“No.”

The crowd chants for Hook as Jericho pleads with Hook. Hook says he doesn’t need Jericho’s help.

“Dude. Don’t be stupid.”

Taz intervenes and Jericho tells him to back off. Jericho says he’s doing what Taz should have done 30 years ago, and Taz once again intervenes, but Jericho makes him stop. Jericho says Hook isn’t as good as he thinks he is, despite his father telling him all these years that he is. Jericho shoves Taz to the ground and Hook backs him in to the corner, before demanding him he leaves the ring.

Swerve is with Renee. Swerve wants to know if Renee thinks he’s a choke artist? Renee says she doesn’t. Swerve lists all of the things that he’s gone through the last few months and brings up his military upbringing. Renee wants to know what makes Swerve so confident he can beat Joe? Swerve stands up and decides he’ll tell Joe himself, later tonight.