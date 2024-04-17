Matt Cardona has confirmed the unfortunate news.

He has a torn pectoral and will be requiring surgery.

“The Indy God” surfaced on social media on Wednesday to react to the reports from Tuesday regarding his injury.

“I tore my pec in a match on Saturday. I’ll be getting surgery,” Cardona wrote today via X. “There is no good time to get injured…but this certainly isn’t a good time. I have to keep moving forward…there’s no other option.”

Cardona, who posted the statement as a reply to a post from earlier this week that reflected on the four-year anniversary of his WWE release, continued, “I can’t wrestle but I’m still available for autograph signings and appearances. [email protected]. I’m #AlwayzReady for a comeback!”