The Young Bucks are teasing some big surprises and developments at this Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

The company EVPs will be clashing with FTR, with the vacant AEW tag team titles on the line. The brothers Jackson have since spoken with Sports Illustrated to hype up their showdown with FTR, which will be the third-time the match has happened under the AEW banner. During the chat, The Bucks promises the audience that some big things will happen at Dynasty.

Expect us to put on a show. Nobody does pay-per-view like AEW. Expect big surprises. No other tag team in history consistently performs in big title matches like us. Expect us to start our historic third tag team title run, the one that’ll go down as the greatest of our career.

The lead-up to this match featured the Bucks sharing backstage footage from All In London, claiming that the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry distracted them from being able to focus on their match with FTR on that night, which FTR won. .