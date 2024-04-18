Nick Khan gives the WWE Universe an update on the company running international premium live event.

Khan, who serves as the WWE President, spoke about WWE PLE’s during the World Congress of Sports convention on Wednesday. He said that the big five shows, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money In The Bank will take place in the United States and Canada, with the goal for other annual PLE’s to happen internationally.

We sat down together a few years ago and decided, so the big five premium live events … should be in the United States or Canada. All of the other events, the goal is to have them from international locations.

Khan added:

There’s a halo effect on those big deals. Merchandise sales, relevancy goes up, and who knows — is the next Yao Ming of that country watching [WWE] and wanting to do it in 10 years.

WWE will be running Backlash in France, King & Queen of the Rin in Saudi Arabia, Clash at the Castle in Scotland, and Bash in Berlin in Germany over the next few months.