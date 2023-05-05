Four big title matches have been announced for the upcoming NJPW Dominion pay-per-view.

Dominion will be headlined by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA defending against Yota Tsuji. This will be SANADA’s second title defense since wining the strap from Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis on April 8 as he retained over Hiromu Takahashi at Wrestling Dontaku on Wednesday. Tsuji returned to NJPW at Wrestling Dontaku to attack SANADA and the rest of the Just Five Guys stable, indicating that he is joining up with Los Ingobernables de Japón.

Dominion will also see new NEVER Openweight Champion David Finlay defend against El Phantasmo. Finlay defeated Tama Tonga to win the title on Wednesday at Wrestling Dontaku, but he was then attacked by ELP.

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will be in action at Dominion as they defend their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles in a Three-Way against Bishamon’s Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, and House of Torture’s EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi.

A Wrestling Dontaku rematch has also been announced for Dominion as NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends against Jeff Cobb. Their match on Wednesday ended in a time limit draw.

NJPW Dominion will take place on Sunday, June 4 from Osaka-jō Hall in Osaka, Japan. The event will air live on NJPW World. Below is the current card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Yota Tsuji vs. SANADA (c)

NEVER Openweight Title Match

El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay (c)

Three-Way for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Aussie Open (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Jeff Cobb vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

Tournament Finals to Determine New #1 Contender to IWGP United States Heavyweight Title

Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay or Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner will earn future title shot from Kenny Omega.

Jon Moxley will be in action

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.