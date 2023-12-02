Trick Williams plans on whooping tricks on the WWE main roster sooner rather than later.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview promoting the upcoming NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event, where he competes in the Iron Survivor Challenge, the popular NXT Superstar spoke about his long-term goals in WWE.

“I’m gonna be honest with you Denise, I’m gonna go straight to the top,” he said. “Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing.”

Williams continued, “Sooner than that, who I’m very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general and I’d love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I’m really looking forward to that day.”

Check out the complete Trick Williams interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.