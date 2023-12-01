WWE has announced two new matchups for the December 4th edition of Monday Night Raw.

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) will be battling Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vince) in a two-out-of-three falls tag team matchup. Then, in the women’s division, Shayna Baszler will battle Nia Jax following Jax’s victory over Zoey Stark on last week’s show.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

-Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

-DIY vs. Imperium Two-Out-Of-Three Falls