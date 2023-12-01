Swerve Strickland is one of AEW’s biggest stars, and now the Mogul Embassy leader looks to make history for the four-year old promotion.

Swerve spoke about his current run during an interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he vowed to become AEW’s first black world champion.

I would like to be the first black AEW World Champion, I could make history. That’s where I see myself, as a history maker. I truly believe I can. And now as the talk is getting louder weekly, like like this past Wednesday, I didn’t even say anything and people are still shouting it even louder. I just emoted and stuff and reacted to someone saying really horrible things and speaking the truth about me, kind of flipping the mirror back to me from Hangman and like the cool thing about the inverse of that is like how me and hangman started. It was me berating him for like, five to six minutes, which started this whole thing and I was flipped back to like I’m being berated. I don’t get a word in, but he’s taking the opportunity to do this. Me? I’m like, no, you’re not saying anything. I’m taking this. You’ve been talking enough.

