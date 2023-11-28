Swerve Strickland discusses his right-hand man, Prince Nana.

The AEW superstar spoke about his Mogul Embassy manager during a recent interview with Insight With Chris Van Vilet. One topic about Nana that Swerved addressed was his super popular dance that has won over the hearts of the AEW fanbase. When asked whether it fits him as a heel Swerve says that managers just need to be themselves regardless of their heel/face affiliation.

When I watched it back on Twitter, and then people are like really, like really making traction and it’s Yeah, I was like, Oh, this is funny. I like the one time like when I had the match with Hangman at WrestleDream. I did the stomp on the apron. And I like sold into the guardrail. And Nana just zooms past me doing this really fast. I didn’t know that happened until I watched it back. And then that became a thing. And I was like, That’s hilarious. I couldn’t tell him to do that. There’s no way I could have told him to do this. Like, you make sure you do this. There’s no way. And that’s one of the things that like, he’s so loose, because I’m so loose, and I’m so loose, and he’s so loose, if I was so uptight and it like so over producing, like, hey, you need to be here. You know, I want this and don’t do this because like that’s not what managers do. That’s not what heels and bad people do. I’m like, No, who are you as a person? That’s going to bleed through no matter what people are going to understand what you are who you are your motive, your feelings towards this your purpose if you just be the person you are. And that’s what I like to just be.

