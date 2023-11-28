The viewership numbers are in for the November 24th edition of WWE SmackDown, which was the company’s final program before Survivor Series.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 789,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.24 in the 18-49 demographic. The program aired on FS1 so the drop-off was expected. The last time SmackDown aired on FS1 was in October, where they pulled in 1,145,000 viewers.

The show featured the Judgment Day successfully defending the tag team titles against the Street Profits, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch teaming up, and the final build to WarGames.

