Bronson Reed is happy that CM Punk is back in WWE.

The former NXT North American Champion spoke about the controversial Second City Saint during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Reed was asked to give his thoughts on Punk’s return and his first promo on last night’s WWE Raw. This is what he had to say.

In my opinion, I think it’s good for WWE. It’s great business. I think you’d be silly not to bring him out. It was sort of surreal honestly to see him there last night and doing his promo in the ring. It’s just something I didn’t, even two months ago, I was like, ‘Ah, that’ll never happen.’ So [it was] very surreal.

While Reed would love to get the opportunity to work with Punk plans on for Punk to begin a feud with Seth Rollins and eventually a showdown with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Reed will be in action on this evening’s NXT on USA.

