WWE NXT Results 11/28/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Family (c) vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Lorenzo kicks Carrillo in the face. Lorenzo sends Carrillo face first into the steel ring post. Garza with a Running Boot to Lorenzo. Garza rolls Lorenzo back into the ring. Garza and Carrillo are looking for weapons, but the referee admonishes them. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Lorenzo rolls Carrillo back into the ring. Angelo is throwing haymakers at Carrillo. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. NeckBreaker/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Lorenzo tees off on Carrillo. Lorenzo transitions into a corner mount. Carrillo with The Big Boot. Carrillo punches Lorenzo in the back. Carrillo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Lorenzo lands back on his feet. Lorenzo with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Angelo with a series of haymakers. Angelo with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Angelo continues to throw bombs at Carrillo. Angelo with another Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Angelo with Mafia Punches. Angelo goes for The Elevated DDT, but Garza gets in the way. Angelo kicks Garza in the gut. Angelo with Mafia Punches to Garza. Carrillo with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Carrillo repeatedly stomps on Angelo’s back. Carrillo with a knife edge chop. Carrillo tags in Garza.

Garza sweeps out the legs of Angelo. Garza repeatedly stomps on Angelo’s chest. Garza backs Angelo into the ropes. Garza uppercuts Angelo. Garza with a knife edge chop. Garza tags in Carrillo. Angelo kicks Garza in the face. Angelo with a double leg takedown. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Lorenzo with two clotheslines. Lorenzo with two dropkicks. Lorenzo goes for a Corner Spear, but Garza pulls Carrillo out of the way. Carrillo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Carrillo tags in Garza. Garza kicks Lorenzo in the ribs. Garza with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Garza with a basement dropkick for a two count. Garza punches Lorenzo in the back. Garza tags in Carrillo. Double Facebuster. Double SuperKick for a two count. Carrillo and Lorenzo are trading back and forth shots. Carrillo applies a side headlock. Angelo made the blind tag. Carrillo reverses out of the irish whip from Lorenzo. Lorenzo kicks Carrillo in the chest. Lorenzo punches Garza. Uppercut/German Suplex Combination. Angelo plays to the crowd. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Angelo puts Carrillo on the top turnbuckle. Garza attacks Lorenzo from behind. Carrillo with a Sunset Flip Power Bomb. Garza and Carrillo bodyslams Lorenzo off the top turnbuckle. Carrillo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Carrillo dumps Lorenzo out of the ring. Carrillo gets Lorenzo tied up in the tree of woe. Garza with a Running Knee Strike. Garza dumps Lorenzo face first on the ring apron. Garza rolls Lorenzo back into the ring. Garza hooks both legs for a two count. Lorenzo with heavy bodyshots. Garza blocks a boot from Lorenzo. Garza tags in Carrillo. Gory Bomb/BlockBuster Combination. Chin Lock/Running Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Carrillo with a Vertical Suplex. Lorenzo responds with an inside cradle for a two count.

Carrillo knocks Angelo off the apron. Carrillo with a downward punch. Carrillo applies a chin bar. Following a snap mare takeover, Carrillo with a basement dropkick for a two count. Carrillo applies a rear chin lock. Carrillo is keeping Lorenzo grounded. Carrillo tags in Garza. Lorenzo avoids The Running Meteora. Lorenzo sends Garza shoulder first into the ring post. Angelo and Carrillo are tagged in. Angelo with two clotheslines. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Angelo with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Angelo with a German Suplex. Angelo follows that with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Garza tags himself in. Angelo brings Carrillo to the corner. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Garza drops Lorenzo with The Shining Wizard. Carrillo dumps Angelo out of the ring. Lorenzo rolls Garza over for a two count. Angelo pulls Carrillo out of the ring. Lorenzo with a knee lift. Lorenzo with a Running Uppercut. Garza uses his feet to create separation. Missile Dropkick/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Angelo hits The SpineBuster. Garza SuperKicks Angelo. Lorenzo kicks Garza in the gut. Lorenzo with a Front DDT. Lorenzo with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Lorenzo talks smack to Garza. Garza delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Garza connects with The Double Underhook PileDriver for a two count. Lorenzo with a low blow of his own. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Angelo launches Carrillo over the top rope. Angelo throws Lorenzo into Carrillo on the outside. The Family plants Garza with The Bada Bing Bada Boom to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Family via Pinfall

– Ilja Dragunov is not happy that Nathan Frazer was talking behind his back. Frazer just preferred Baron Corbin’s lifestyle over Dragunov’s. Frazer says that Dragunov is getting paranoid with his upcoming title defense at NXT Deadline. They’re past the point of apologies, but Dragunov knows how to solve this.

Second Match: Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan. The Winner Will Qualify For The 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

STILL TO COME

– Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer

– Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe. The Winner Will Qualify For The 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

– Wes Lee vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Dominik Mysterio For The WWE NXT North American Championship At NXT Deadline

Checkout Episode 388 of The Hoots Podcast