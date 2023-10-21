Tyson Fury’s next fight is scheduled for October 28th against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Fury made his wrestling debut in October 2019 with a victory over Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with ESPN, Fury expressed that boxing is easier for him compared to WWE due to the physical toll that pro wrestling takes on his body.

Fury noted in a previous interview this week that there are a lot of opportunities for him in WWE, and after the fight, he would explore his options.