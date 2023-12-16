“The Queen” will be going under the knife in the next few weeks.

PWInsider.com is reporting that in the weeks ahead, Charlotte Flair is slated to undergo knee surgery.

Apparently the operation is being scheduled around the holidays, which is why it hasn’t happened already yet.

One source is reporting that Flair’s injury is “likely worse than” just a regular torn ACL, and that there were actually additional knee injuries, however the specifics have yet to be disclosed. The torn ACL was the rumor going around the locker room at Raw this past Monday night.

As noted, Charlotte Flair is expected to be out of action for nine months, which if true, would keep her out of the ring at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

We will keep you posted.