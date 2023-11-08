– The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile have been officially added to the WWE RAW talent roster internally, according to PWInsider.com. As seen on this week’s RAW, the former NXT duo picked up their second consecutive victory to go 2-0 since joining the main roster and along with Ivy Nile, who had a good showing in the Women’s Battle Royal on RAW, signed their RAW contracts in a backstage segment.

– The news of WWE NXT coming to The CW network in 2024 has been receiving a lot of mainstream media coverage.

– The official DVD for WWE Fastlane 2023 will be released next Tuesday, February 24, 2023.

– WWE has some new calendars out. Turner Licensing have released two 2024 WWE Calendars, one featuring current stars (Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and others) and one featuring legends, including Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Undertaker, Lita and Trish Stratus.