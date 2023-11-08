Tiffany Stratton has punched her ticket to WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

During this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the first two qualifying matches were held for the 2023 NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

On the women’s side of things, former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton went one-on-one against Fallon Henley in one of two bouts selected by WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley earlier this week.

Stratton would go on to defeat Henley in a hard-fought battle to earn her spot and qualify for the 2023 NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

Check out video highlights of Tiffany Stratton’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match victory over Fallon Henley from the 11/7 episode of NXT on USA below.