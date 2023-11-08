AEW Dunk & Shoot is coming to Inglewood, California for a good cause later this month …

… and “The Nature Boy” will be in the house.

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling announced WWE Hall of Fame legend and new AEW signee Ric Flair will be coming to AEW Together’s All Elite Dunk & Shoot next Thursday night, November 16 in Inglewood, CA.

The event is being held to benefit Brotherhood Crusade and tickets are available now at EventBrite.com.

For more information on the event, visit AEWTogether.org.

WOOOOO! The Nature Boy @RicFlairNatrBoy himself is coming to @AEW Together’s All Elite Dunk & Shoot NEXT Thursday Night, November 16th in Inglewood, CA to benefit @BCrusade! Grab your tickets NOW to cheer or compete ❤️https://t.co/6izoW2mgn1 *This is not a meet & greet but… pic.twitter.com/FfvJpBCxir — AEWTogether (@AEWTogether) November 7, 2023