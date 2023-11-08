A segment has already been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Alpha Academy members Chad Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri appeared on this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode of NXT on USA to be in the corner of Alpha Academy “Junior Cadet” Akira Tozawa for his Heritage Cup opportunity against Noam Dar.

While Tozawa came up short due to The Meta-Four, it was announced in a backstage segment later in the show that the group would be returning on next week’s show to appear as guests on Super Nova Sessions.

