Lyra Valkyria already has a challenger knocking her door down for a title shot.

In her first appearance since winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch in the main event of night one of NXT Halloween Havoc two weeks ago, Valkyria made her return appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA from Orlando, FL.

During her in-ring promo segment, Valkyria was interrupted and confronted by WWE Monday Night Raw main roster Superstar Xia Li.

Fresh off of knocking out former NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch with a roundhouse kick on Monday Night Raw this week, Li got in Valkyria’s face until security tried to separate them, which caused one member of the security to get knocked out with the same roundhouse kick from Xia.

Xia made it clear she is coming for Valkyria’s NXT Women’s Championship, telling her outright that she is coming to take her title.

Check out video highlights of the Xia Li and Lyra Valkyria segment from this week’s NXT on USA show below.

UP NEXT on #WWENXT We will hear from the NEW NXT Women's Champion, @Real_Valkyria! pic.twitter.com/8VPJ7PuUEg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 8, 2023