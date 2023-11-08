The NXT Heritage Cup did not change hands this week.
Noam Dar put up the NXT Heritage Cup in the opening contest of the post-Halloween Havoc episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night in Orlando, FL.
Dar successfully defeated Akira Tozawa with a score of 2-1 after all six rounds to retain the NXT Heritage Cup Championship.
The first fall went to Dar via roll-up, however Tozawa made things even after forcing Dar to tap out to an ankle lock. In the third and deciding fall, however, it was The Meta-Four at ringside pulling Dar away as Tozawa came off the top-rope for a senton that allowed Dar to pick up the pin fall to win with a final score of 2-1.
