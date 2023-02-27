AEW will hold the Revolution PPV on March 5, 2023 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, marking AEW’s first pay-per-view to be held in California.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,434 tickets and there are 1,676 left. The show is set up for 9,110 tickets. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson – 60-Minute Iron Man Match.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. TBA

AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow.

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page – Texas Death Match.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks – Everyone is banned from ringside

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

AEW Trios Champions The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) vs. The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black)