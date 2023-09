WWE will hold SmackDown from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,495 tickets and there are 202 left.

It’s set up for 11,697. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY defends against Asuka

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)