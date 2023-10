WWE will hold SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,217 tickets and there are 451 left. It’s set up for 9,668 fans.

The last time they were at the venue they drew 6,828 fans this past January for Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns returns

Special appearance by Triple H

Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes